Sally A. (Bowers) Bruchak, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in her residence at Berks Heim Nursing where she had been a resident for over five years. She was the loving wife of the late John Bruchak, Jr. Sadly, John passed away in 2014. Born in Reading on May 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Claude Bowers, Sr. and Esther (Houck) Bowers. Sally was employed at Pomeroy’s Cash Room, State of PA, Eastern Machine Products and Sacred Heart Convent. Later in life she cared for children, many who called her “Nana Sal.” Her almost six year stay at Berks Heim earned her the title by some of “Sassy Sally.” She was involved in the lives of her children as they were growing up and held “President” title of the PTA at Amanda E. Stoudt Elementary School. Sal as she liked to be called, was fun loving, kind, giving, sassy, spunky and a very strong woman who always stood her ground; and many apples don’t fall far from the Matriarch’s tree. Sally loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed traveling and going to Polka Dances with her husband, John. Sally is survived by her children: Kim J. Hiester of West Reading, Andrea (Siekierka) Reo-Evans and her husband, Roger Evans of Mt. Penn, Edmund Siekierka and his wife, Carol of Sinking Spring, Todd Siekierka, Jay Bruchak and his wife, Micki of Green Cove Springs, FL and Lois Smith of Orange Park, FL; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, John; Sally is predeceased by her siblings: Claude (Sonny) Bowers, Jr., Edwin Bowers, Rebecca Bortz and Doris Firestone. Services for Sally will be announced at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is honored to assist the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters, Attn: Sister Maria Bartos, 450 St. Bernadine St., Reading, PA 19607 (Please note: In Memory of Sally Bruchak). The family would like to thank the staff of Berks Heim for the great care they provided to Sally during her stay. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.