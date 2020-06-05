Sally L. Schneck
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally L. Schneck Sally L. Schneck, 74, of Keefer Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. Born on December 26, 1945 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John S. and Louise Long Keesey. She was a member of the Suedberg Church of God, Pine Grove and was a 1963 graduate of Pine Grove High School. Sally was a Secretary for College Hill Poultry in Fredericksburg and for Dave Spittler Insurance, Pine Grove. She was a member of the Pinegrove Historical Society. Preceding her in death was a granddaughter, Jennifer Pickett; and a sister, Alice Kennedy. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Richard Schneck; three daughters, Alice Pickett, Barbara and husband Leon Stager, Pamela Schneck, all of Pine Grove; a son Richard and wife Jacqueline Schneck of Jonestown; six grandchildren, Jessica Schneck, Brandon Zimmerman, Kyle Schneck, Sara Pickett, Cameo Hippert, and Tyler Schneck; eight great grandchildren, Paige, Kyra, Kalla, Bryce, Chloe, Aubry, Riley and Arani; a brother, John and wife Carol Keesey of Pine Grove. All Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Suedberg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved