Sally L. Schneck Sally L. Schneck, 74, of Keefer Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. Born on December 26, 1945 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John S. and Louise Long Keesey. She was a member of the Suedberg Church of God, Pine Grove and was a 1963 graduate of Pine Grove High School. Sally was a Secretary for College Hill Poultry in Fredericksburg and for Dave Spittler Insurance, Pine Grove. She was a member of the Pinegrove Historical Society. Preceding her in death was a granddaughter, Jennifer Pickett; and a sister, Alice Kennedy. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Richard Schneck; three daughters, Alice Pickett, Barbara and husband Leon Stager, Pamela Schneck, all of Pine Grove; a son Richard and wife Jacqueline Schneck of Jonestown; six grandchildren, Jessica Schneck, Brandon Zimmerman, Kyle Schneck, Sara Pickett, Cameo Hippert, and Tyler Schneck; eight great grandchildren, Paige, Kyra, Kalla, Bryce, Chloe, Aubry, Riley and Arani; a brother, John and wife Carol Keesey of Pine Grove. All Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Suedberg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 18, 2020.