Sally Ann (Weikel) Messner, 69, of
Birdsboro, Pa., died on Wednesday,
September 18, 2019, at Reading Hospital
following an automobile accident.
Born June 26, 1950 in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles
Raymond Weikel and the late Kathryn (Murray) Weikel. She was the wife of Garry L. Messner.
She was an organist and member of the former Alice Focht Memorial United Methodist Church, Birdsboro, Pa.
Surviving along with her husband is son, Barry L. Jr.,
husband of Michele Katzin, of Birdsboro, Pa.; daughters, Heidi R., wife of Christopher Grubb of Douglassville, Pa.; Tiffany A. Messner, of Harleysville, Pa.; 5 grandchildren: London, Everett, Declan, Cavanaugh and Aurora.
A memorial service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.; the visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Birdsboro-Union Fire Dept., 214 West First Street,
Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.