Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sally (Weikel) Messner


1950 - 2019
Sally (Weikel) Messner Obituary

Sally Ann (Weikel) Messner, 69, of

Birdsboro, Pa., died on Wednesday,

September 18, 2019, at Reading Hospital

following an automobile accident.

Born June 26, 1950 in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles

Raymond Weikel and the late Kathryn (Murray) Weikel. She was the wife of Garry L. Messner.

She was an organist and member of the former Alice Focht Memorial United Methodist Church, Birdsboro, Pa.

Surviving along with her husband is son, Barry L. Jr.,

husband of Michele Katzin, of Birdsboro, Pa.; daughters, Heidi R., wife of Christopher Grubb of Douglassville, Pa.; Tiffany A. Messner, of Harleysville, Pa.; 5 grandchildren: London, Everett, Declan, Cavanaugh and Aurora.

A memorial service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.; the visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Birdsboro-Union Fire Dept., 214 West First Street,

Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
