Sally Ann Schofer, age 89, of Topton, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late George F. Schofer, who passed on July 8, 2018.

Sally was born in Longswamp Township, the daughter of the late Daniel K. Meck and Sallie R. (Shoemaker) Meck.

She graduated from Kutztown High School in the Class of 1948. Sally was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Topton. She was a volunteer at The Lutheran Home at Topton for many years. Sally enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and painting.

Sally is survived by her children: John G. Schofer, Daniel G. Schofer, Andrew T. Schofer and Ellen L. (Schofer) Kiffer. Also surviving are grandchildren: Joel Schofer, Jarad Schofer, Jeremy Schofer, Anthony Schofer, Jessica Schofer Trainor, Matthew Schofer and Jacob Schofer, Caleb Kiffer, Micah Kiffer; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Nevin Meck, Franklin Meck, Stanley Meck, Roy Meck, Lester Meck and Earl Meck. Sisters: Mabel (Meck) Romig, Helen (Meck) Ferry, Lillian (Meck) Fallstich, Hilda (Meck) Reifinger, Catherine (Meck) Haas and Shirley (Meck) Guldin.

Sally's wishes were for her body to be donated to the

Humanity Gift Registry benefiting medical education and research. Condolences can be made at

