Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elias UCC
9 N. Sheridan Rd.,
Newmanstown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elias UCC,
9 N. Sheridan Rd.,
Newmanstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY ZUG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY ZUG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALLY ZUG Obituary
Sally Ann (Hartman) Zug Sally Ann (Hartman) Zug, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late John W. Zug, who passed away November 17, 1994. Sally Ann, a daughter of the late Clinton and Devona (Weiss) Hartman, was born in Newmanstown. She is survived by two sons, Peter J. Zug, husband of Susan, Cornwall, and Joel W. Zug, husband of Patricia, Lebanon; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin, John, and Margaret Zug. She was a member of St. Elias UCC, Newmanstown. The Myerstown Women’s Club, The Republican Women’s Club, and the Quentin Riding Club. Sally Ann retired in 1991 from Buzgon, Davis, having previously worked for Siegrist, Koller, and Siegrist, and John L. Zug & Son Feed Mill. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Nov. 23rd, at St. Elias UCC, 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Saturday, at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias UCC, 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, PA 17073. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -