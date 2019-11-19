|
Sally Ann (Hartman) Zug Sally Ann (Hartman) Zug, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late John W. Zug, who passed away November 17, 1994. Sally Ann, a daughter of the late Clinton and Devona (Weiss) Hartman, was born in Newmanstown. She is survived by two sons, Peter J. Zug, husband of Susan, Cornwall, and Joel W. Zug, husband of Patricia, Lebanon; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin, John, and Margaret Zug. She was a member of St. Elias UCC, Newmanstown. The Myerstown Women’s Club, The Republican Women’s Club, and the Quentin Riding Club. Sally Ann retired in 1991 from Buzgon, Davis, having previously worked for Siegrist, Koller, and Siegrist, and John L. Zug & Son Feed Mill. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Nov. 23rd, at St. Elias UCC, 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Saturday, at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias UCC, 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, PA 17073. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019