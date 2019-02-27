Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salomon Hernandez.

Salomon Hernandez, 83, of Laureldale, passed away Sunday, February 24th in Manor Care Health Services in Laureldale.

He was married to Esther (Entrialgo) Hernandez. Salomon and Esther would share fifty-nine loving years of marriage on August of this year.

Born in Regla, Cuba, he was the son of the late Vincente Hernandez and Sara (Font) Hernandez.

He was a union painter for IUPAT, Local 2011, in Reading for forty years, retiring in 1996. He was a Philadelphia

Phillies fan and enjoyed coin collecting. Salomon loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is a daughter, Naomi Cartagena, of Muhlenberg Twp. There are four grandchildren: Dawn Williams and husband, David; Melissa Cartagena; Jessica Hoffman; and Melanie Ziegler and husband, Justin. There are ten great-grandchildren. Also a sister, Dora Hernandez.

He is predeceased by a son, John Cartagena and his wife, Rose Cartagena. He is also predeceased by two sisters and one brother.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1st, at 1:00 p.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lute officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.




