Salomon Hernandez, 83, of Laureldale, passed away Sunday, February 24th in Manor Care Health Services in Laureldale.
He was married to Esther (Entrialgo) Hernandez. Salomon and Esther would share fifty-nine loving years of marriage on August of this year.
Born in Regla, Cuba, he was the son of the late Vincente Hernandez and Sara (Font) Hernandez.
He was a union painter for IUPAT, Local 2011, in Reading for forty years, retiring in 1996. He was a Philadelphia
Phillies fan and enjoyed coin collecting. Salomon loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Naomi Cartagena, of Muhlenberg Twp. There are four grandchildren: Dawn Williams and husband, David; Melissa Cartagena; Jessica Hoffman; and Melanie Ziegler and husband, Justin. There are ten great-grandchildren. Also a sister, Dora Hernandez.
He is predeceased by a son, John Cartagena and his wife, Rose Cartagena. He is also predeceased by two sisters and one brother.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1st, at 1:00 p.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lute officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.