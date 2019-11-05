|
|
Salvatore Miccicke, Jr. Salvatore Miccicke, Jr., 84, of Mohnton, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. He shared 63 years of marriage with Antoinette P. (Scalesi). Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Mary L. (Freso) and Salvatore Miccicke Sr. Salvatore was a student of the Mohnton Public Schools. At 15, Salvatore went to work for Cutler Electrical Products. He later took a job at Rainbow Signs. He was drafted into the Army in 1958. After his service, he returned to the sign business spending his entire career at Bright Sign & Maintenance Co., Inc, a business he co-owned alongside Jimmy and Gus Mandolos, retiring as a Foreman in 2005. After his retirement, Salvatore enjoyed working for his son’s company, Hook & Lift Inc. Proud of his heritage, Salvatore was a member of the Sons of Italy Reading Lodge #29 and he served as a past president of the Spartaco Society of Reading. He enjoyed time spent with his family and loved hosting picnics and gatherings. He was a gifted cook, known especially for his ravioli, pitta chiusa, and Italian pancakes. He liked playing bingo every Monday night at the Mohnton Fish & Game, playing cards, and occasionally going to the casino. He loved spending time outdoors with his goats and chickens, and he especially enjoyed mowing the grass on his John Deere. In addition to his wife, Salvatore is survived by his children: Debra A., wife of Tom Oberly, Muhlenberg Township; Connie M. Hiester, Mohnton; Tina M. Crupi, companion of Dave Heim, Shillington; and Salvatore “Sammy” Miccicke III, Shillington. Grandchildren: Karisa, wife of Mike Stump; Ryan, husband of Shayla Oberly; Nicholas Hiester; David Hiester; Craig Crupi; Samantha Crupi; Chelsea Miccicke; and Braedon Shaffer. Great-Grandchildren: Olana Oberly; Maddox Oberly; Kylie Stump; and Violet Ruppert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. One of 18 children, Salvatore is survived by his sisters Mary Miccicke and Josephine Saul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Benedict Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540. Friends and family are invited to call from 8:00 am until 10:00 am at the church. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Salvatore’s memory may be made to St. Benedict Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019