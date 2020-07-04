Salvatore Pachuilo, 88, of Wernersville passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Patricia L. (Cremer) Pachuilo, who died on Dec. 27, 2017. They had celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to her passing. Born on May 7, 1932, in West Reading, Salvatore was a son of the late Louis and Frances (Brunetto) Pachuilo. He attended Reading High School, where he was a member of the football team. He went on to serve in the United States Army, and later was a self-employed machinist at William C. Cremer & Son. Salvatore enjoyed watching his granddaughters’ sporting events, dance recitals and piano recitals. He loved to play golf, and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Salvatore was a loving, kind and supportive husband, father, son, brother, and especially Pop-Pop to his five granddaughters. He was a hardworking family man. He is survived by four sons: David S. Pachuilo, husband of Kathy, of Reinholds; William L. Pachuilo of Wernersville; Salvatore A. Pachuilo of Muhlenberg Township; and Anthony J. Pachuilo, husband of Donna, of Reading. He is also survived by his five granddaughters: Cecily, wife of Donte Thomas; Kelsey; Ashton; Chloe, wife of Brian Wise; and Gianna. There is one surviving sister, Lucy A. Shupp, wife of Kenneth Shupp, of Exeter Township. Salvatore was predeceased by three brothers: Vincent L. Pachuilo, Angelo J. Pachuilo and Richard F. Pachuilo; and one sister, Mary L. (Pachuilo) Angelisanti. Visitation is Wednesday, July 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn, and that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Avenue, Reading, Pa., 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Pachuilo family. Condolences and remembrances can be made at kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.