Sam Louis Giarratano passed away on February 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 2, 1953 to the late Sam and Mariann Giarratano, in Pueblo, Colo. Sam was a humble, loyal man who was dedicated to his family. His family meant the world to him. He married the love of his life, Charlene (Kay) Scott on March 1, 1975. They had 45 great years together. Sam is survived by his wife, Kay; three wonderful children: Brianna Kay (James Lindner), Thomas Joseph (Jessica), John Anthony; two grandchildren, Jack Andrew Giarratano and Clare Charlene Lindner; brother, Mark (fiancé Peggy); sisters-in-law, Ellen (George) DeNardo, Margaret (Doug) Jackson; brothers-in-law, David Scott and Alan Scott (Debbie); and numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly. In death, he is rejoined with his parents; his in-laws, Bill and Charlene Scott; niece, Jennifer Ellen Scott; and nephew, David James DeNardo. Memorial contibutions may be made to Pancan, at http://support.pancan.org/site/TR?team_id=25477&fr_id=1960&pg=team Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com. “God saw him getting tired And a cure was not to be So, he put His arms around him And whispered, “Come to me.”
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020