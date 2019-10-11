|
Samuel Fredrick Barlet Sr. Samuel Fredrick Barlet, Sr., 87, of Lower Alsace passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He was born in Reading on May 16, 1932, a son of the late Stewart L. Sr. and Mary H. (Bowers) Barlet. Samuel was an Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War, and was employed by Super Value as a truck driver for over 40 years and retiring there. He was a member of Berks Rescue & Scuba Team and loved to travel, paint and swim daily. Samuel was a talented stone mason doing jobs locally here in Reading. He enjoyed modified, sprint and motorcycle racing and often went to races at the Reading Fairgrounds. Samuel enjoyed his furry companions, Lester and Daisy. Surviving is his son, Samuel F. Jr.; and his wife, Holly Barlet, of Lower Alsace; his daughter, Velvet Consicos, of Alsace Township; eight grandchildrenl; and several great-grandchildren. Samuel was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Herbein. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League or Humane Society. Auman’s Inc is honored to serve the veteran’s family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019