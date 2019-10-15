|
|
Samuel M. Black Samuel M. Black, 97, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cornwall Manor, Cornwall. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane “Jo” (Sailer) Black, who passed away Oct. 28, 2004. He is survived by a daughter, Alicia Black-Kirby, Manheim; a son, Kevin Black, husband of Jennifer (Rickenbach), Bernville; four grandchildren, Susan Kirby (Matt) Marinelli, Bethesda, MD, Andrea Kirby (CJ) Perego, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Klye (Caroline Quillan) Black, Columbia, SC, and Same (Kelsi Burris) Black, State College; four great grandsons; and his dog, Phoebe. He graduated in 1941 from Wernersville High School and attended Bucknell University. He retired in 1985 as owner and president of the former Ted Black Advertising Agency, having previously worked from 1947-1956 as a farmer and radio personality for WEEU, and from 1956-1965 as a regional sales manager for the former Smith Gates Corp. I need to tell you all that my father continued his journey this morning about 8:00a.m. The last 11 days marked the final indignity wrought on a beautiful spirit by a failing body. Nevertheless, 97 years is pretty good mileage and, altho’ he worried about dementia, he really functioned very well. He had developed a MRSA bacteremia, and then double pneumonia. His wishes were to suspend treatment. He was moved from the hospital to the health center at Cornwall Manor, his community of the past 14 years, under hospice care. I sat with him everyday, my brother came after work, and there were many people who loved and admired Dad who stopped by to share the time and their thoughts. He was well loved, and he had an exceptional life. My father was an amateur Naturalist, a lone scout mentored by gentlemen at The Reading Museum, an Eagle Scout, spent summers employed by the Brandreth Family in the Adirondacks, a bio major at Bucknell, a Marine scout with a tank battalion in the South Pacific during WWII-seeing combat on Tinian, Saipan, Okinawa, Tarawa, and during occupation, after Hiroshima and Nagasaki cancelled the Hokkaido invasion. These guys hadn’t heard of PTSD, but they suffered from it. Read “The Old Breed”. Dad’s battalion relieved them on Tarawa (?). When he came home he had trouble fitting in, and he used his GI Bill to buy a rundown farm on the border of Berks/Lancaster Counties, Reinholds RD#2, PA. It was minus a farmhouse: the old log cabin had a still in it and, during prohibition, it blew up. My parents married in January, 1947. After Dad bought the farm, they rented a nearby homestead with an outhouse, a hand pump on the back porch, a wood cook stove, and a coal parlor heater. By the time I was born, there was indoor plumbing. When I was about one year old, my parents built a house on the farm. I don’t know at what point my father, having a malaria/ ptsd fueled dream, got my mother in a headlock that she escaped only by biting him in the chest. My father stayed active in scouting, farmed, collaborating with other farmers in the area; and I was his shadow. He was also active in soil conservation, speaking at granges and M-C-ing local functions as his persona from his WEEU, Happy Farmer radio show. He milked his cows before his audience was awake and rattled down the mountain with his milk cans, to the dairy. His Jersey cows produced high fat milk, which initially commanded a premium price. When the bottom fell out of that market, and he understood that the day of the small farm was coming to an end, he also understood that he could not provide the living that he wanted for his family with present circumstances, and he got into sales with a new company in Farmington, CT, expanding their market base, and eventually buying a PR firm, marketing such accounts as Woolrich, Yeungling, The National Hardware Show, and many trade companies. He has always been a Naturalist, an Idealist, and very principled-he has shared all of those things with us; and is loved far beyond our immediate circle. What more can we offer to life? What more can we ask? He has always said, “Sam Black is a lucky name.” I think those in his circle feel very lucky to have known him. And now, he is free for the next part of his journey. We give our children wings so that they can fly. When our parents fly, it is a joy to release them, with thanksgiving for all they have given us. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019