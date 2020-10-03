Samuel DeCamillo

Samuel A. DeCamillo, formerly of Bucks County, PA passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Nashville, TN on October 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia (nee Zimmerman) and his two sons; Stephen (wife Alexandra) and their children Cole, Aidan, and Claire; and Vincent (wife Aimee) and their children Anthony, Christopher, and Matthew. Sam was born in Reading, PA on November 25, 1941 to Santo J. and Elizabeth M. (nee Pelliciotta). He enjoyed a dual career in teaching and the business services industry with Pitney Bowes. He was passionate about coaching and mentoring others to succeed. Sam loved traveling the world, especially Italy with Patty, family, and friends. He enjoyed seeing all of his favorite “Philly” sports teams, and Poppy never missed his grandchildren’s special events. Visitation will be held at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Franklin, TN at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A burial procession will lead Sam to his final resting place in Nashville, TN at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sam’s name can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at https://give.abta.org/samdecamillo
