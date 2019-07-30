Samuel Griffith, 82, of Mohnton, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brecknock Township, he was a son of the late Samuel J. and Maggie (Graf) Griffith. He was the loving husband of Hazel Marie (Seifert) Griffith, and together they truly celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Sam was a 1955 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, and served in the U.S. Army from 1957-63. He was an electrician for over 30 years for Grote Construction, Mohnton, retiring in 2000.

Sam was a life member of the Brecknock Township Fire Company, and of American Legion Post 0303. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, and was especially proud of his home-grown tomatoes and peppers. More than anything, Sam loved spending time with his grandkids, the apples of his eye.

In addition to his beloved Hazel, Sam is survived by his daughters, Dori Anne, wife of William Stevenson, Reading, and Rhonda Lynn Tita, Saylorsburg, Pa., longtime companion of Michael Rinker, Bath, Pa.; and his four grandchildren:

Cody and Courtney Stevenson, Max Hoffman, and Kelly Tita.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Sylvester Remp, and William, Robert, Ernest and Heber Griffith.

A celebration of Sam's life will held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton, followed by burial with military honors in the church cemetery. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00a.m., in the church.

While flowers are welcome, contributions in Sam's memory may also be sent to Robeson Lutheran Church at the

address above.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



