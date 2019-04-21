Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Hunsinger.

Samuel Joseph Hunsinger, 87, Reading, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital, West

Reading, Pa.

Born June 19, 1931, in Birdsboro, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph L. Hunsinger and Grace M. (Harbold) Hunsinger. He was the widower of Valeria (Seifert) Hunsinger.

Samuel was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, Pa. He worked for Crompton & Knowles and Sears. Samuel was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Surviving are 3 daughters: Debra A., wife of Robert Gounder, of Shillington, Pa.; Dolores M., wife of Douglas Gehr, of Myerstown, Pa.; Denise E., wife of William Rhoads, of Ephrata, Pa.; brother, Richard Hunsinger; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Cemetery, Amityville, Pa., at 11:00 a.m.

Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com



