Samuel Luther Barndt, Jr., 73, best husband ever to Sally Ann (Snell) Barndt of Gilbertsville passed away on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Joined this world on May 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Lieutenant Samuel L. Barndt, Sr., and Anna Macdonald Barndt. Amalgamated local 644 officer and president of retirees; member of Stitcher Lodge 254 and Moose Lodge 369; union representative of Dana Corporation; everyone's friend; lifetime member of West End Fire Co. and Gilbertsville Fire Co.; union representative of Amalgamated local 644 for more than thirty years. He took time as officer for Dana Employees Aid Association and member of Dana Quarter Century Club. Region 9 UAW Hall of Fame Inductee on October 2, 2001; easy to talk to, always put others before himself; reassuring, kind, generous, and never complained. Remember me always. Surviving besides his wife and hero to his son, Brian husband of Kimberly Barndt, Wyomissing; daughter Brandie Y. Barndt, Emmaus; loved by his sisters, Ann wife of Glenn White, Phoenix, AZ, Ella wife of George Roshon, Windsor, VA; and was the best grandfather to Noah and Luke Barndt. Masonic services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Frieden's Union Cemetery, Sumneytown. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in his memory to UAW Local 644, 1200 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Please write UAW-V-cap on the check. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020