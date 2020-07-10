1/2
Samuel Mollica Jr.
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Samuel Mollica, Jr., 85, died July 8, 2020 in his Wyomissing residence, after a short illness. Born, September 14, 1934, in Reading, he was a son of the late Samuel Mollica, Sr. and Anna (Intelisano) Mollica. The originator of V&S Sandwich Shop, he opened his first shop on Bingaman Street, Reading, on August 30, 1952. In 1958, he opened the Shillington location on Lancaster Avenue, and eventually grew his business to 12 stores operating concurrently. At the peak of his business he employed over 100 people. Sam met a lot of wonderful people, over his 6o year career, whose friendships he treasured. Sam was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Surviving are his three nephews: Samuel “Sammy”, husband of Loredana Mollica; Johnny Mollica, and Thomas Mollica; and his niece, Ann Marie Mollica. There is also a great nephew, Samuel Mollica; and three great nieces, Stella Mollica, Kristy Giandomenico and Kassidy Giandomenico. Also surviving are many other relatives and friends who meant so very much to Sam. Sam was preceded in death by his two brothers, John J., husband of the late Julia Mollica, and Thomas “Tuffy” Mollica, husband of Joan Mollica of Kenhorst. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday Morning from 8:30-9:30 at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin Street, Reading, PA 19601. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or Holy Rosary Church, at the above address, and/or Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11 th Street, Reading, PA 19604. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
JUL
14
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
