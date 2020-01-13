|
Samuel A. Pugliese, 97, of Wernersville, died on January 11, 2020, at Phoebe Berks. Born in Phillipsburg, N.J., he was the son of Nicodemo and Maria (Bisolo) Pugliese. He was a 1940 graduate of Phillipsburg High School. He married his loving wife, Zelma Rose (Brown) Pugliese on March 4, 1944. Sam was initially a store manager and successfully completed his career as a maintenance/industrial sales representative for the Reading-based Glidden Paint Company. In addition to his employment for Glidden, he had served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army. Sam’s duty included a tour in Italy as an interpreter during the Rome Arno Campaign, from 1943 to 1946. He continued his civic duty as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Lebanon VA Hospital and Berks County Senior Citizens Center. Sam was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R.C.C., West Lawn. He is survived by one brother, Joseph Pugliese, Easton, Pa.; and two daughters, Marsha L. Raksany, wife of John A. Raksany, Madison, Wis., and Janet P. Karl, wife of Leo E. Karl III, New Canaan, Conn. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Deborah Raksany, wife of Andy Wood, and their two daughters, Beatrix and Margot; Anna Raksany, wife of John D. Carter; and Melissa Karl and Jessica Karl. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by four sisters: Angelina (Pugliese) Bianca, Frances (Pugliese) Rodio, Victoria (Pugliese) Krosincky and Millie Pugliese; along with two brothers, Anthony and Nicholas. Sam was a loving and gentle son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather His wonderful sense of humor, desire to always help others and his positive approach to life will always be cherished. His indoor golf putting acuity, record-breaking paddle ball skills and undeniable yo-yo prowess will be greatly missed. His quips/Samisms will be remembered and quoted for years to come and his grateful view of life will be emulated by all who loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C.C., West Lawn. Entombment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020