Samuel C. Reber, 85, of Bern Twp., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Berks Heim. He was the husband of Jacqueline A. (Delp) Reber. They were married May 13, 1961. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Samuel I., and Ada A. (Angstadt) Reber. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Samuel worked as an auto mechanic for many garages in Berks County, last working for L&B Dodge, retiring in 1999. After retirement, he worked for about six years for Vollmer Pattern Shop, Tilden Twp. He always enjoyed working on cars, race cars and especially his 1933 Chevy Streetrod. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a member of Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Karen M. (Reber) Mengel, wife of Daryl S. Mengel, Centre Twp.; two grandchildren, Rebecka L. (Mengel), wife of David Caldwell; and Kayla A. Mengel, both of Centre Twp. He is also survived by one sister, Ardell (Reber) Williams, Wyomissing. He was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard Reber, who was killed in the line of duty during WWII, in North Africa; and Rodney Reber; and a sister, Joan (Reber) Adams. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020