Samuel Seldomridge, 92, of Richland, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Juniper Village, Lebanon, Pa. He was the husband of the late Arlene M. Fitterling Seldomridge. He was born in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, on August 19, 1927, a son of the late Samuel Seldomridge and Louella Meckley Maywell. Sam was employed at Dana Corporation, in Reading, for many years and a member of the Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown, Pa. He was past commander of Richland American Legion, Post 880; served as Chief of Neptune Fire Co., in Richland, from 1972-74. He also served in the U.S. Army, Neptune Fire Company carnival committee for many years and was involved with the Lebanon County Firemen for 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, his time at his place in Delaware and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by children: Dennis Seldomridge, and wife, Sharon; Denise Hayden; and Deanne Randler, and husband, Richard Jr., all of Richland; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a half-sister, Janet Delp, of Florida. He was preceded in death by son, Delroy Seldomridge; daughter, Deborah Kreiser; granddaughter, Stacey Pennington; great-grandson, Jeremiah Hayden; a half-brother; and four half-sisters. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, with a viewing beginning on Saturday, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be made in the Richland Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Richland American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neptune Fire Co., P.O. Box 29, Richland, PA 17088. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
