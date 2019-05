Samuel J. Watts, 78, of Reading, passed away on

Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Fairlane Gardens, Exeter.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George W. Sr. and Bertha (Auman) Watts.

A burial will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. For

online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.