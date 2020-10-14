1/1
Sandra A. Hoyer
Sandra A. Hoyer Sandra A. Hoyer, 80, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Malcolm D. Hoyer, passed away May 29, 2015. Born in Mohrsville, she was the daughter of the late Sara M. Shappell. She graduated from Perry High School in 1958. She was a member of St. Luke’s Church, Shoemakersville. She worked as manager at Shoemakersville Pool for a few years, and was the first manager at the pool, she also worked in the Pro Shop at Perry Golf Course for a few years. She was a member of the Shoemakersville Jaycees, Shoemakersville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and The Shoemkakersville Senior Citizens. She loved to collect things, enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sons: Jeffrey S. husband of Bambi L. (Rhoads) Hoyer, Fleetwood; and Terry D. husband of Patricia A. (Patton) Hoyer, Reading; and a daughter: Cheri L. (Hoyer) wife of Jack L. Thomas, Leesport; and three grandsons, three granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in St. John’s (Gernant’s) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
