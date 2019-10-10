|
|
Sandra A. (Brendle) Nocera Sandra A. (Brendle) Nocera, 79, of Mohnton, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, at home. She was the widow of John D. Nocera Sr., who passed away February 23, 2013. Born in Cumru Twp., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sallie (Reish) Brendle. Sandy was a beautiful soul who loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Sandy loved the mountains, beach and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to laugh and was often the life of the party. She loved her coffee and MGD. Sandy fulfilled her lifelong dream of being a mother, and an awesome mother she was. Often times, the neighborhood children would ask if she could come out and play. Sandy enjoyed music, dancing and fireman’s parades, and above all, family was first. She is survived by her children: John D. Nocera Jr., husband of Sandra, Jeanne D., wife of Randall Behm, Jodi D., wife of Guy Lombardo, and Jill D. Nocera. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cory B. Brought, Jesse J. Nocera, Chelcey D. Behm, Ryan D. Gallery Sr., Travis R. Behm, Jayda D. Hampton and Dylan T. Hampton. She had several great-grandchildren: Ryan D. Gallery Jr., Coleman J. Nocera, Caleb Nocera and Maggie Mae Brought. She also had two surviving sisters, Kay Foulk and Natalie Groff. She was predeased by siblings: Robert, Donald, Warren, Charles Jr., Neil and Lynn Brendle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, S. Church Street, Mohnton, PA, with Pastor Rachael C. Dietz, officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton, Pa. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019