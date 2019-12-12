Home

Sandra L. (King) Brown Sandra L. Brown, 77, of Spring Township passed away Sunday, December 8th, at her residence. Sandra was born in Quincy, MA on December 8, 1942, a daughter of the late Louis Ellen (Loftus) Woods and Howard Stanley King. She graduated from Braintree High School in Quincy, MA.and moved to Reading. where she was a 50 year member of Calvary Baptist Church Reading, PA Sahdra was also a Realtor at Coldwell Banker. She was a very loving mother and friend. Sandra is survived by a daughter, Dawn Louise, wife of Christopher Heckart, of Newport, PA; two sons David S. Brown, of Sinking Spring, PA; Haines C. Brown IV, husband of Karyn Brown, of Conrad Weiser area, PA; Sandra is also survived by two brothers, Richard H. King, of Sinking Spring, PA; and William P. King, husband of Linda King of Cincinnatti, Ohio. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Christopher L. Heckart, Jr . and Jonathan D. Heckart, Haines C. Brown, V and Hannah Brown. A celebration of her life service will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, December 16th at Calvary Baptist Church in Reading, PA . All are welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com[email protected]
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
