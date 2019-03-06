Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra (Mattes) Clouser.

Sandra L. (Mattes) Clouser, 72, of Exeter Twp., passed away March 3, 2019, in her

residence. She was the loving wife of Donald P. Clouser with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage.

She was the daughter of the late John H. and Helen M. (Sabanos) Mattes. Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Bryland Institute of Beauty Culture. She worked as a job estimator for Martin Brothers Printing, Mt. Penn, until they closed, and later worked as an account executive for Boyertown Publishing, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed taking trips and shopping.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her 3 children: Wendy L., wife of Jamie Batres, Collingswood, N.J., Brent A., husband of Jen Clouser, Reiffton, Lance R., husband of Heather Clouser, Sinking Spring; her grandchildren: Lily Clouser, twins, Ethan and Parker Clouser; and her sister, Bonnie, wife of Gary Erb, West Lawn.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her

sisters, Joyce Pastuszek and Jean Deck.

Graveside services in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington, will be private at the convenience of the family.

