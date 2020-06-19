Sandra F. Burkhart Sandra F. Burkhart, 82, of Mohrsville, passed away on June 17, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 1, 1937 to the late Benjamin and Mable (Weaver) Shoemaker in Reading, PA. Sandra was the wife of Ronald L. Burkhart with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She was a 1955 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and later went to Reading Hospital School of Nursing to become an RN. She also received her Bachelors of Nursing from Millersville University in 1976. Sandra worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for the Reading Hospital, various doctors, Muhlenberg School District, CNA and Donegal Insurance before her retirement. She was a member of Belleman’s Church. She was an avid reader and loved sewing, crocheting, playing the piano and gardening; however, her real passion was Ballroom Dancing, where she competed and did exhibitions at various nursing homes with her husband, as well as doing a lot of social dancing. In addition to her husband, Ronald, Sandra is survived by her children, Cheryl A. wife of Donald “Butch” Reinert of Exeter, Wendy J. Nelson fiancé of Jim Hammer Jr. of Kenhorst, Mitch A. Husband of Deanne G. (Stoudt) of Bernville and Rhonda L. wife of Eric Reibseane of North Carolina and 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, James E. Shoemaker, husband of Elaine and B. David Shoemaker, husband of Patricia. A Viewing with friends and family will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00am - 11:00am at the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sandra’s name may be made to Grane Hospice, Berks County at 1012 W 9th Avenue, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.