Sandra L. (Wesner) Fegley, 74, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, in her Lower Alsace home.

She was the wife of Robert G. Fegley Sr., with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.

Born in West Reading, Pa., on August 29,

1944, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Wesner and Elizabeth (Haddock) Wesner.

She was a 1962 graduate of Reading High School. Before joining the workforce and having a career in customer service with JC Ehrlich and Met-Ed, Sandy was a homemaker dedicated to being a loving wife and raising her children. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at her beloved boardwalk at Disney. When she wasn't traveling, you could find her perusing her many cookbooks looking for a new recipe to try.

In addition to her husband, Bob, Sandy is survived her son, Robert "Chip," husband of Sandra (Eshelman); daughter, Kelley, wife of Andrew Klein; and five grandchildren: Jordan Fegley, Shaun Fegley, Alexis Fegley, Taylor Klein, Payton Klein.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Internment will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1559 Perkiomen Ave., Reading PA 19606.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



