Sandra Jean (Rutt) Glass, 76, of

Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Curtis A. Glass, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

Sandra was a daughter of the late George A. and Frances A. (Burkholder) Rutt.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two

daughters, Wendy E., wife of Stephen Ganderson,

Chesapeake, Va., and Audrey A., wife of Joseph Mikita,

Plano, Texas; and four grandchildren: Rachel and David Ganderson, and Caroline and Allison Mikita.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Hurst and Phyllis Leid; and by a brother, George A. Rutt Jr.

She was a graduate of Cocalico Union High School.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a part-time employee at Sears in Wyomissing for 25 years. Subsequent to her retirement from Sears, she

became an avid golfer at the Berkshire Country Club, where she won two Senior Ladies Championships.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19th, at Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church, 1 Carlisle Ave., Lincoln Park. A reception will

immediately follow at the Highlands of Wyomissing from 3-5:00 p.m., 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing. Burial will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church, 1 Carlisle Ave., Reading, PA 19609, or to the Children's Home of Reading, 1010 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



