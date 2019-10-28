Home

Sandra L. Gross, 78, of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday, October 26, at her residence. Sandra was born in Reading, on September 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Florence (Snyder) and Edwin Thren. She was a member of St. Paul’s UCC Church, Fleetwood, and worked as a Medical Secretary at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading, until retiring in 1996. Sandra is survived by two daughters, Kathleen, wife of Ron G. Lutz III, of Laureldale; Jennifer, wife of Michael Provost, of Fleetwood; and two sons, Michael Gross, husband of Natascha, of Bern Twp.; and David Gross, of Laureldale. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Kayla and Kyle Provost, Kristopher and Jacob Gross and David Madden. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Gross. Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., St. Paul’s UCC Church, 5 W. Arch St. Fleetwood, PA 19522. Religious service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
