Sandra Jane Myers
Sandra Jane Myers Sandra Jane Myers, 78, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:45 pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of Melvin L. Myers. Born in Portsmiouth, Ohio, Mrs. Myers was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Marcoum) Nease. She was the founder of Jane’s Crafty Creations in Wernersville. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Myers is survived by their children James R. Myers, husband of Suzanne Myers of Muhlenberg; Timothy J. Myers, loving companion of Kristi Black of Akron, PA; Pamela S. Beissel, loving companion of Brian Fisher of Mohnton, her 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son Melvin L. Myers, Jr. August 1999. Also surviving are her siblings Joyce Nease and Robert A. Nease both of Harrisburg and Kit Nease of York. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Salvation Army 301 South 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Sandra Jane Myers. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
