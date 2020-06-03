Sandra Jessica Pellegrino
Jessica Sandra Pellegrino Jessica Sandra (Maurer) Pellegrino, 83, of Melbourne Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was born in Shamokin, PA, April 4, 1937, to Lewis L. and Jessie G. (Kerstetter) Maurer. Jessica was raised in Northumberland, PA, and graduated from Northumberland High School in 1955. She went on to study nursing at Philadelphia General Hospital and became a Registered Nurse in 1958. After being licensed, Jessica worked in Labor and Delivery, Men’s Active and Women’s Senile Psychiatric Wards at that hospital. She did private duty nursing in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Jessica was married to Dr. Samuel V. Pellegrino in 1959. They celebrated their 61st wedding on February 14, 2020. In addition to her devoted husband, Jessica is survived by her sister, Cherie Daddario, daughter Lee J. Pellegrino, son Samuel V. Pellegrino, Jr. (Nicole), daughter Victoria L. (James) Stuccio, and daughter Valerie A. (Carl) Aveni. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Lauren, Drew, Samuel, Nicolas, Alexis, Vincent, Isabella, Natalie, Anna Lucia, and Eamon. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, L. Ronald Maurer. Jessica was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She excelled as a pianist, enjoyed stitching, traveling the world with her husband, reading, and creating beautiful crafts. She moved with her husband to Melbourne Beach, Florida in 2006 after surviving open heart surgery and lung cancer treated at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Orlando, Florida in 2006. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jessica’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Auman’s Inc., Reiffton, PA. Services will be private with burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA and at the convenience of Jessica’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Pellegrino family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
