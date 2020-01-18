Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Baer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Baer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Baer Obituary
Sandra L. (Stambaugh) Baer, 73, of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Maidencreek Place Senior Living Community. She was the wife of the late Donald C. Baer, who passed away on January 3, 2006. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Richard Stambaugh and the late Pat and Fern Papola. Sandra was retired from CNA Insurance. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, shopping and dancing. She also loved going to the Reading Phillies games with Charlie and Judy. Sandra is survived by two daughters, Kelly L. Marburger of Oley and Kim M. Doyle of Paris, KY; son-in-law, Shane Doyle; three grandchildren, Connor, Kyle and Ciara; and two brothers, Scott Stambaugh of Reading and Barry Stambaugh of Muhlenberg Township. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with services beginning at 12:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the -Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -