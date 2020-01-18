|
Sandra L. (Stambaugh) Baer, 73, of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Maidencreek Place Senior Living Community. She was the wife of the late Donald C. Baer, who passed away on January 3, 2006. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Richard Stambaugh and the late Pat and Fern Papola. Sandra was retired from CNA Insurance. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, shopping and dancing. She also loved going to the Reading Phillies games with Charlie and Judy. Sandra is survived by two daughters, Kelly L. Marburger of Oley and Kim M. Doyle of Paris, KY; son-in-law, Shane Doyle; three grandchildren, Connor, Kyle and Ciara; and two brothers, Scott Stambaugh of Reading and Barry Stambaugh of Muhlenberg Township. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with services beginning at 12:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the -Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020