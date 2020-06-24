Sandra L. Young Sandra L. Young, 64, of Reading, passed away Saturday, June 20th, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Sandra was born in Reading, PA on November 14, 1955, a daughter of the late Amelia (Schaeffer) and Stewart Barlet, Jr. She was the wife of Joseph A. Young, who survives her. They were married for 37 years. Her spirit will be carried on by her loving husband, 2 daughters, grandchildren, and her extended family and friends. Sandra was employed as a cashier and clerk at WAWA route 61 and many years at Turkey Hill. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother aunt and friend. In addition to her husband, Joseph, Sandra is survived by 2 daughters, Samantha L. Young, of Muhlenberg Twp; Jessica A, wife of Cesar Flores of Wernersville. Sandra is also survived by three sisters, Nicky Kutzler, of Reading; Mary Barlet, of Mohnton; Tina Barlet, of Wernersville; and a brother, Stewart Barlet III, of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Aydyn, Samaya, Nolyn, Siyanna and Kynslee and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Robert Kutzler. A garden funeral service will be held at Feeney Funeral Home on Monday June 29th with visitation with family from 6 - 7 PM and religious service at 7 PM which will be webcast on our web sire shown below starting at 6:30 PM A private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to pandapawsrescue.org. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary webcast, and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.