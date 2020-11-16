1/1
Sandra M. Davis
Sandra M. (Bohn) Davis Sandra M. (Bohn) Davis, 78, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by loving family. Sandra, a daughter of the late Leonard and Ethel (Hagy) Bohn, was born in Reading. She is survived by a daughter, Christy, wife of David Zachar, with whom she resided; a son, Craig Davis, husband of Lisa; three grandchildren, Cody Zachar, Amber and Jade Davis; and a sister in law, Janet, wife of Jeff Pawling. She was a graduate of Wilson High School and worked for the district for more than 30 years as a bus driver. She was also the Lower Heidelberg Tax Collector for 44 years. She loved her animals, especially Duke, who just passed away in August. She also loved the animals she lived with, Ralph, Babycakes, Loki, and Billie. She loved being with her grandson, Cody, everyday and having him help her. She will be missed each and everyday by all the lives she has touched. Burial will be private in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for being there the last week of her life.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
