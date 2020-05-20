Sandra M. (Ninfo) Odagis Sandra M. (Ninfo) Odagis, 76, of Wyomissing, passed away on May 17, 2020, at Berks Heim Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas W. Odagis for 57 years. Born in Long Beach, CA, she was the daughter of the late Augie and Stella (Devedzes/Devage) Ninfo. Sandra was a 1961 graduate of Reading High School. Following graduation, she went to New York City for fashion design. She was employed with Meridian/ Sovereign Bank as a teller and customer service representative. Sandra also did alterations for numerous dress shops in the Reading area. Sandra loved her family and was an excellent cook and baker, baking pies and cakes almost every week. She also loved working in her yard and arranging flowers. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and belonged to the women’s Philoptochos Society. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her children, Nicholas W. Odagis, III, husband of Malyn Odagis of Muhlenberg, Dean N. Odagis, husband of Jacqueline Odagis of Pottstown, Stephanie L. Odagis of Reading and Michael A. Odagis of Arlington, TX; her grandchildren, Peter Odagis, Emerson Odagis, Liam Odagis, Nicholas Odagis, IV, and Alexsandra Odagis. Also surviving are her brother, Augustus Ninfo, husband of Mary Ninfo of Wyomissing; her sister, Katheryn Dawson of Reading and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Berks Heim, especially the Nurses and Aids of A3, for the exceptional personal care rendered to Sandra. Edward J Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Heim Memorial Fund, c/o Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1011 Berks Rd., Leesport, PA 19533 or to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 24, 2020.