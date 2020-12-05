Dr. Sandra Joy McSwain-Jones Dr. Sandra Joy McSwain - Jones, of Fleetwood, passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Sandra was born in Huntington, West Virginia on September 21, 1941, a daughter of late John P. McSwain and Edna (Epling) McSwain. Sandra was the wife of Dr. Robert C. Jones with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. Sandra was a professor in the Department of Counseling at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania for 25 years retiring in 2013. Sandra holds an Ed. D degree in counseling and student personnel services from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She also was a Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, a Registered Play Therapist (RPT) and a Registered Play Therapist Supervisor (RPT-S). Sandra applied Play Therapy to help children at Pinebrook Services in Allentown, PA. Sandra was a member of the West Lawn United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School with her husband Robert for many years. In addition to her husband Robert she is survived by six children; Edwin Vidler, Princeton, TX, Timothy Vidler, Arlington, TX, Steven Vidler, Lathrup Village, MI, Eric Jones, Wrentham, MA, Jared Jones, Tewksbury, MA and Sarah Joy Weldon, Breinigsville, PA. also eight grandchildren John Vidler, Katie Vidler, David Vidler, Morgan Vidler, Abigail Jones, Natalie Jones, Phoebe Jones and Henry Jones. One great granddaughter London May Vidler. Due to restrictions of the virus Sandra’s family members and play therapy associates will celebrate Sandra’s lifetime of kindness, love, and devotion on September 21, 2021, that would have been her 80th birthday with a formal graveside service ceremony at St. Paul’s Union Cemetery, Fleetwood. Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. Fleetwood is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com