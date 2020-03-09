Home

Sandra Lee (Hubler) Moyer, 72, of Wernersville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home. She was the wife of Richard C. Moyer, with whom she married on June 22. Sandra, a daughter of the late Charles Hubler, was born in Reading. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Brian J. Garl, fiancé of April Lutz, Cleona; two grandchildren, Zachery and Sara Garl; and three step-granddaughters: Rhiannon Lutz, Joely Griffith and Tarryn Hendel. She was a graduate of Reading High School and retired from E.G. Smith Oil Company after 50 years of employment. Sandra was a member of Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. Visitation with the family will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
