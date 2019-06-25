Sandra C. (Day) Newkirk, 81, of

Greenwich Township, died peacefully, Friday, June 21, 2019, in the Lutheran Home at

Topton, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy was the widow of Charles G. Newkirk, who died March 17, 2001. Born in

Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Alfred L. and Julia A. (Shisler) Day. Sandy was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Kutztown, where she was serving as a member of the church council. Sandra was a realtor in both Hamburg and Kutztown for many years prior to retiring in 2017. She was an avid gardener, baker, painter and tennis fan, and also took great joy in traveling around the country and world with family and friends. She brought smiles to the faces of all around her through her humor, generosity, kindness and cheesecakes!

Survivors: Sandra is survived by her daughter, Lisa S. (Anderson), wife of Peter H. Abdill, South Orange, N.J.; and a son, Eric R. Anderson, Boynton Beach, Fla.; other

survivors include a stepson, Denis M. Newkirk, California, and his wife Karen; sisters: Barbara Loucks and husband Bob, Rita Padaroff and Stephanie Clark and husband John; brothers, Anthony Day and wife Lyn, and Alfred Day and wife Carole; grandchildren: Amanda (Abdill) Blutner and husband Zach, Emmy Abdill, Josh Abdill, Cooper Newkirk and Jenneth Newkirk; and great-granddaughter Eleanor Blutner; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: a funeral service will be held to celebrate

Sandra's life on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, with Vicar Jeremiah T. Heydt, officiating. Interment in Friedens Church Cemetery, Lenhartsville. Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the church.

Contributions: the family requests contributions be made in Sandra's memory to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, PA 19530.

Contributions: the family requests contributions be made in Sandra's memory to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, PA 19530.




