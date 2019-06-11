Sandra A. (Skiptunas) Ravel, 70, of Earl Township, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of Randolph J. "Razz" Ravel. Born in Ashland, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Spaniard) Skiptunas.

Sandy graduated from Frackville High School and

Shippensburg University. Sandy loved reading, cooking, her home and caring for her family. She worked as a clerk for Andre Farms following a career as an accountant.

Sandy is survived, in addition to her husband, by her daughter, Renee L. wife of Joseph S. Fritzinger, Lehigh Valley; granddaughter, Samantha; sister, Lynn, wife of John Morgan, Frackville; and nieces, Jill Bensinger and Jennifer Morgan. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McGlinn Family Regional Cancer Center, 6th Avenue and Spruce St., West Reading, PA 19611. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



