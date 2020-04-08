|
Sandra S. (Marmarou) Clark, 77, formerly of Reading, passed away after a brief illness on April 6, 2020, at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. She was the widow of Douglas S. Clark, who passed away on March 26, 2020. They shared 56 wonderful, loving years of marriage. Sandra was a daughter of the late William N. Marmarou and Mary (Panselinou) Marmarou. Sandy grew up in Reading and graduated from Reading High School. She met Doug, the love of her life, at a YMCA dance when she was sixteen. She studied at Penn State University and Albright College where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and majored in home economics. Sandy was very active in her community serving on the PTA Board and Junior Women’s Club in various leadership positions, and as a committed homeroom parent for each of her children. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church where she taught Sunday School. She thoroughly enjoyed her career as a Sales and Catering Manager and had the privilege of working with many friends and family members to ensure their celebrations were memorable. Doug and Sandy lived in Reading their entire lives and only recently moved to Virginia to be close to family. Sandy was happiest when she was with her family, and especially loved being a Yiayia to her six grandchildren. Spending time at the beach was a favorite activity. Sandy is survived by her children: Stephanie C., wife of Paul J. Wesolowski, of Glen Allen, VA; Meredith C., wife of David Rinaldi, of Norwalk, CT; and Douglas S. Clark, Jr., husband of Robin, of Camp Hill, PA; grandchildren: Lauren Wesolowski of Charleston, SC; Rachael Wesolowski, student at Elon University; Matthew Rinaldi of Norwalk; Nathan Rinaldi of Norwalk; Maxwell Clark, student at Penn State University; and Abigail Clark, of Camp Hill. She is also survived by: her sister Joanne, wife of Mark Weidner of Birdsboro, PA; niece Lisa, wife of Alex Meitzler; nephew Christopher Beidler, husband of Pamela; and great nephews Nicholas Meitzler and Michael Beidler. Sandy’s family requests that any contributions in her memory be made to Sts.Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA 19611. Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, services for both Sandra and Douglas will be held privately at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. They will be laid to rest side by side in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting with arrangements. Tributes, condolences, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Attachments area
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020