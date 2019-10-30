Home

Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Sandra S. (Smith) Williamson

Sandra S. (Smith) Williamson Obituary
Sandra Smith Williamson, 75, of Pottstown, Pa., wife of James D. Williamson, died on Monday, October 28, from a sudden illness. Raised in Newfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Smith. Sandie earned a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College and a master’s in counseling from Lehigh University. During her vibrant life, she was a dedicated volunteer, championship golfer and quilting and craft enthusiast. Most of all, Sandie was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Surviving with her husband of 54 years are children: Laura Williamson (Al), Brenda Williamson (Nikki) and J. David Williamson (Lydia); and grandchildren: Lauren, Casey, Charles, Tucker and Kiera. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday November 4, 11:00 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home, 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Visitation is Monday, November 4 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandie’s memory to Celebrate the Children School, Attn. Jenna Hammond, 230 Diamond Spring Road, Denville, NJ 07834. Send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
