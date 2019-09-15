|
Sandra B. (Nester) Schappell, 79, of Kutztown, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in her home with family by her side.
She was the wife of Robert R. Schappell for over 60 years. Born in Albany Township, she was the youngest daughter of the late Homer and Olive (Wessner) Nester, and
attended Kutztown High School and Albright College. She was previously employed at Schappell's Food Market in Maxatawny Township and later worked her way up to Meridian Bank's Asset Management division in Reading. In retirement Sandy was active in her church, enjoyed her friends, and treasured her time with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four
children: Aimee (Bob), Dustin, Tate (Mary), and Tanya; grandchildren: Sasha, Robert, Sheena, Samantha, Rutger, Anya, Olivia, Maya, Christian; and great-grandchildren: Cole, Hailey, Isabella, Chase, Charlotte, Liam, Thomas, Scarlett; and her sisters: Shirley, wife of Lawrence Rabert, Fern, wife of the late Pete Ney, and Janet, wife of Richard Albright.
Celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on September 21, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 550
Fleetwood Road, Bowers, PA 19511.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Hope Lutheran Church or to Lehigh Valley Health Network (Hospice Dept.), Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18103.
The family wishes to especially thank the staff of Lehigh Valley Hospice for the exceptional care they provided and Kutztown's Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home
entrusted with her arrangements.