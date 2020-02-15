|
Sandra Jean Schroll, (73), a resident of Wyomissing, PA, passed away February 8, 2020, in The Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Born in St. Louis, MO on August 2, 1946, to Charles and Gloria J. (Thurman) Kuchenbach. Sandy was married to her beloved husband and best friend, John Schroll, for 51 years. She was the beloved mother of Stacy Pfizenmayer (Eric), Kimberly Underwood (Bill), and Derek Schroll (Tassi). She was known as “Grummie” to her eight grandchildren, Caroline Pfizenmayer, Ella Pfizenmayer, Paige Pfizenmayer, Jacob Underwood, Bryn Underwood, Reagan Underwood, Emma Kate Schroll and Anna Claire Schroll. Sandy was a 1965 graduate of Cleveland High School, St. Louis, MO. She graduated from University of Missouri in 1968 with a degree in Special Education. Sandy worked as a teacher in the St. Louis County Special Education Unit for one year, before having children and fulfilling her passion for being home with her children. She went back to work as a special education teacher in 1988 for Reading School District, in Reading, PA before retiring in 2001. Sandy is known for her inspiration and service to others, as she spent time volunteering at Child Evangelism Fellowship of Reading and Berks County, Rosedale Camp Grove, Reading, PA, and numerous volunteer positions at her beloved church, Community Evangelical Church in Sinking Spring, PA. Sandy enjoyed spending time traveling with John in their RV, and then ultimately settling in Fort Myers, Florida for the winters. Sandy also enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their countless sporting events and activities over the years. Family came first for Sandy, as nothing made her happier than being a wife, mother and grandmother. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Community Evangelical Church, 51 Green Valley Road, Sinking Spring, PA, 19608. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:30 p.m. and the Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Reading And Berks County, Inc. (CEF Berks), 1307 Good Street, Reading, PA 19602 in memory of Sandy Schroll.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020