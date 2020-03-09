|
Sandra F. (Farnsworth) Sidelinker, 77, of West Reading, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, at Spruce Manor. Born in Lewisburg, Northumberland County, Pa., Sandy was a daughter of the late Neil E. and Grace (Marme) Farnsworth, and longtime companion of her former husband, Emmery Sidelinker, Wyomissing. She was a 1960 graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School and worked for many years as a bus driver in the Central Bucks School District, as well as a clerk at CVS. Sandy loved the simple things in life and was terrific at scrapbooking, ceramics and crafts. In her younger days, she was a Girl Scout leader and sang in her church choir. But more than anything, Sandy adored her grandchildren, often dressing them up in thrift store treasures and doing everything to make her house, a Home. She and Emmery travelled to exciting places, especially Disney World, and Sandy enjoyed capturing every trip on film to share with her family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss her. In addition to Emmery, Sandy is survived by her daughter, Donna, wife of Andrew Longenecker, Shillington; and son, Robert, husband of Jennifer, Doylestown; as well as her sister, Doris Farnsworth, Penns Creek. Also surviving are her five grandchildren: Michael Gracely, Michele Dixon, and Nicholas, Brian and Evelyn Sidelinker; as well as six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Neil Farnsworth Jr. A Celebration of Sandy’s life will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery, Northumberland County. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy’s memory may be made to the , at www.donate3.cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020