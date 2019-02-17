Sandra L. Sill, 76, was called home on Monday, February 4th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sandra was born in Albany and lived in both Rensselaer, N.Y., and Reading, Pa.

Please join us in celebrating Sandra's life and mourning her death. Memorial services will be held at St. Catharine of Sienna Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, Pa., at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019. Family and close friends may arrive at 10 a.m.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ or the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

Please refer to www.Legacy.com for full obituary.



