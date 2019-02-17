Sandra Sill

  • "my thoughts and prayers are with you all, Sandy was a..."
    - Vince Iadicicco
  • "Tammy, Ron, Ken, Denise and family, May you find peace in..."
    - Deb Adalian
  • "Our deepest sympathies to the wonderful family of Sandy...."
  • "We were so sorry to hear of Sandras passing, our..."
    - madeline& mike mullen
  • "Momma, You loved us through soo much. You changed my..."
    - Ron Sill


Sandra L. Sill, 76, was called home on Monday, February 4th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sandra was born in Albany and lived in both Rensselaer, N.Y., and Reading, Pa.

Please join us in celebrating Sandra's life and mourning her death. Memorial services will be held at St. Catharine of Sienna Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, Pa., at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019. Family and close friends may arrive at 10 a.m.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ or the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2019
