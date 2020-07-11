1/
Sandra Stehman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra S. (Heath) Stehman, 80, formerly of Wernersville, passed away July 3, 2020 in Grand View Manor, Fleetwood. Her husband, Barry L. Stehman passed away in 1977. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Howard C. Miller and Myrle E. (Heath) Miller. She was employed for the Reading School District in the food service department and was a member of the former St. John U.C.C., Reading. She was an avid Reading High School Basketball fan. Surviving are three sons; Jeffrey J. Stehman of Sinking Spring, Scott A. Stehman of Wernersville and Mark L. Stehman of Bernville. There are also five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services are private. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved