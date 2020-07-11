Sandra Stehman

Sandra S. (Heath) Stehman, 80, formerly of Wernersville, passed away July 3, 2020 in Grand View Manor, Fleetwood. Her husband, Barry L. Stehman passed away in 1977. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Howard C. Miller and Myrle E. (Heath) Miller. She was employed for the Reading School District in the food service department and was a member of the former St. John U.C.C., Reading. She was an avid Reading High School Basketball fan. Surviving are three sons; Jeffrey J. Stehman of Sinking Spring, Scott A. Stehman of Wernersville and Mark L. Stehman of Bernville. There are also five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services are private. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.



