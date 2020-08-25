1/2
Santo Louis Guido
Santo “Sandy” Loius Guido Guido, Santo (Sandy) Louis, aged 88 years went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020. The son of the late Louis Guido and Josephine (Pregonizzato) Guido.  He was married 61 years to his late wife, Carmella Ann (Capellupo) Guido who passed away on November 23, 2018.   A retiree of Carpenter where he worked for 30 years, Sandy was a 2-Hi operator on the #4 Mill.  He was later employed as the Director of Maintenance at Sacred Heart Villa in Reading before retiring.  He was a former carpenter with Frank Ferrara and Sons in the early 1960’s.  A long-time musician, he performed in Berks, Montgomery and Chester Counties, as well as various areas in the state of Florida.  He played with Berks County bands such as, THE PRETZEL CITY FOUR, SHORTY LONG’s showcases, and the DISCHORDS.  Most recently he performed with MUSICAL COUSINS plus 1 which entertained at numerous assisted and independent living facilities until retiring in 2018.  From 1969-1970, Sandy was proud to be the General Contractor where he volunteered his time and talent to lead and oversee the HOLY ROSARY CHAPEL renovation through to completion.  Sandy also served as an Extraordinary Minister and Usher for Holy Rosary Church.  He was a Lifetime 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus #793. As a young man, he served in the U. S. Air Force until medical complications forced him to an Honorable Discharge.  He is survived by his son, Christopher (Reading); his daughter, Ann Elizabeth, wife of David Brooks (Reading) and his granddaughter, Mary-Elizabeth Brooks (Leesport).  He is also survived by his sister, Santina Bruckart (Womelsdorf); and brother, Samuel Guido, husband of Sally (Reading), as well as several nieces and nephews.  He was predeceased by his sisters: Filomena Schein, Rose Chambers, and Josephine Fasig; and his brothers, George Tallierchio, Orlando Guido, and Antonio Guido. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 am in Holy Rosary RC Church, Franklin Street, Reading. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Friends and family may view on Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm in Theo. C. Auman, Inc. Funeral Home, 247 Penn Street, Reading and also on Monday at 8:30am. Masks and social distancing protocol are to be followed during viewing and services..  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Holy Rosary RC Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19601; or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 . A heartfelt thank you to the Tower Health at Home Hospice team for your on-going professionalism, patience, generous assistance and unconditional support.   To send a condolence online, please visit: www.TheoCAuman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
