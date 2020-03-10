|
Santo Nigrelli, 86, passed away March 9, 2020 in his Bern Township residence with his loving family by his side. He was married July 5, 1961 in Sicily, Italy to Francesca Antonia (Pizzuto) Nigrelli, who passed away December 22, 2011. Born in S. Stefano Di Camastra, Sicily on August 5, 1933, he was a son of the late Erasmo and Francesca (Patti) Nigrelli. He was proud to be an American but never forgot his Italian heritage. He referred to himself as “the man with two flags”, coming to America in search of the American Dream. Santo’s dream was fulfilled when he and his wife opened Nigrelli’s Family Restaurant in Millmont in 1979 and retiring in 1989. He loved gardening and his garden was filled with bountiful fruits, vegetables and his cherished fig trees that reminded him of his Italian homeland. Santo is survived by his children: Maria C., wife of David C. Dewald of Bern Township, Fran J., wife of Antonio Gentile of Bern Township, Fina S., wife of Barry L. Whitmoyer of Lower Heidelberg Township and Lucy N., wife of Stephen D. Melniczek of Canton, CT. Other survivors include his grandchildren: Adrianna (Gentile), wife of Andrew Zaleski, Tony Gentile, Jason Dewald, Derek Dewald, Tim Whitmoyer, Erika Whitmoyer, Peter Melniczek, Chiara Melniczek and Luke Melniczek, and a great grandson, Cameron Zaleski. He is also survived by his brother, Paolo Nigrelli, husband of Pina of Milano, Italy. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 – 10:00 am at the Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Prayer services will begin at 10:00 am in the funeral home, with Father Thomas P. Bortz officiating. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (Curealz.org) 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or MDS Foundation (mds-foundation.org) 4573 S. Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020