Santosh Gupta Obituary
Santosh Gupta, 81, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ved P. Gupta. Born in Mirpur, India, Mrs. Gupta was the daughter of the late Mukand Lal Gupta and Raj Wanti Gupta. Mrs. Gupta immigrated to the USA in 1986. She enjoyed life, her family, her faith, and had a passion for the beauty of nature. Mrs. Gupta is survived by her son Sanjive Gupta of Sinking Spring and her daughters Neelam Sem of Wyomissing, Sushma Gandotra of India, and Neha Gandotra of India. Mrs. Gupta is also survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother in India, as well as 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
