Sara E. (Enoch) Breitegam, 90, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late William K. Breitegam, who passed away on November 17, 2002. Born in Oley, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mabel (Dilliplane) Enoch. Sara graduated from Mt. Penn High School and was a member of St. Paul's E.C. Church, Reading. She worked at the Pennside Laundromat for 47 years until her retirement. Sara is survived by her daughters: Susan A. wife of Terrance Lovell, Florida., Carol A. wife of Robert Rimby, Birdsboro, Peggy A. wife of John Guinther, Florida, five grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Paul Enoch, Exeter and Mary Eleanor Delong, Wernersville. She is predeceased by her son William K., Jr. A private viewing and service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a private interment at Schwarzwald Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Harvest, 117 Morgan Dr. Reading, PA 19608. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For LIVE streaming and online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 18 to May 19, 2020.