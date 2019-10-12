|
Sara Ann (Eagle) Griffith Sara Ann (Eagle) Griffith, 87, of Mohnton passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 in St. Francis Home in Shillington. She was the loving wife of the late William “Harvey” Griffith. The couple married February 17, 1951 and shared 62 years together. Sadly, Harvey passed away in 2013. Sara Ann was born April 15, 1932 in Grill, a daughter of the late Ralph O. and Ruth (Hollinger) Eagle. She was a 1950 graduate of Mohnton High School and a life member of Allegheny United Church of Christ, where she was very active. Whether helping the church ladies with bake sales, dinners, or other church functions. She enjoyed cooking, baking, especially pineapple upside down cakes, tending to her yard and garden and delivering Meals on Wheels for years. She enjoyed feeding birds and watching the Phillies. Sara Ann was very supportive of her husband, Harvey, with the Masons and the Shriners. She was the bookkeeper for her husband’s flooring covering business for many years. Sara Ann loved country music and even played the accordion! Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. It gave her pleasure to watch her grandchildren grow into adults. Surviving are two children, Barry L. Griffith, of Mohnton and his companion, Darlene Wolfe; and Diane M. (Griffith) Smith and her husband, Paul Jr., of Wyomissing; grandson, Brandon Harvey Smith and his fiancé, Jennifer Reed and her daughter, Alexis Mock; granddaughter, Hollie Rae Smith; a sister, Dolores (Eagle) Kupp and her husband, Curtis; brother-in-law, George “Uncle Puss” Krick, husband of the late Betty Lou (Eagle); sisters-in-law, Thelma Griffith, wife of the late, Heber; Corrine Griffith, wife of the late Robert; and Hazel Griffith, wife of the late Sam. Sara Ann is preceded in death by her sister, Helen (Eagle) Nagle and her husband, Robert; an infant brother, John Eagle; and brothers-in-law, Sylvester Remp and Ernie Griffith. A celebration of Sara Ann’s life will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Sara Ann will be inurned beside her hubby, Harvey, in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. Flowers are welcome but the family suggests that memorial donations be made in memory of Sara Ann Griffith to her home church, Allegheny UCC, 1219 Kurtz Mill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.AumansInc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019